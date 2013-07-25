MUMBAI, July 25 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as a slight improvement in retail demand offset a forecast for surplus production for the fourth straight year on the back of ample monsoon rains in cane growing states.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 3,020 rupees ($51.11) per 100 kg at 0824 GMT.

* "Higher rainfall in drought-hit areas helped cane crop recover. The crop is in good condition. August contract may drop to 2,990 rupees," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged up by 6 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* New York raw sugar futures fell on Wednesday after data from cane group Unica reinforced expectations of hefty sugar output in the top producer. ($1 = 59.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)