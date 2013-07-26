MUMBAI, July 26 Indian sugar futures were flat
on Friday as a rise in overseas prices offset a forecast for
surplus local production for the fourth straight year on ample
monsoon rains in cane growing states.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,025 rupees
($51.36)per 100 kg at 0823 GMT.
* New York raw sugar posted the biggest gains since early
July on Thursday, recovering from a recent three-year low, as
rains in top grower Brazil spurred trade buying and further
technical gains.
* "Right now, there is little margin for sugar exporters.
The upside is overseas prices can raise margins and increase
exports," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong
demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian
sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning
of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged down 7 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
($1 = 58.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)