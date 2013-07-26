MUMBAI, July 26 Indian sugar futures were flat on Friday as a rise in overseas prices offset a forecast for surplus local production for the fourth straight year on ample monsoon rains in cane growing states.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,025 rupees ($51.36)per 100 kg at 0823 GMT.

* New York raw sugar posted the biggest gains since early July on Thursday, recovering from a recent three-year low, as rains in top grower Brazil spurred trade buying and further technical gains.

* "Right now, there is little margin for sugar exporters. The upside is overseas prices can raise margins and increase exports," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged down 7 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 58.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)