MUMBAI, July 29 Indian sugar futures were flat on Monday as sluggish demand in spot markets and higher inventory offset hopes demand will pick up from mid-August due to festivals.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,027 rupees ($51.32)per 100 kg at 0833 GMT.

* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,011 rupees to 3,038 rupees for the seventh straight session.

* "In spot markets retail demand is weak. We saw few exports deals due to Ramadan, but now overseas demand has also come down," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* "Carry-forward stocks are much higher than normal. So far, the monsoon rainfall in cane growing areas has been good."

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)