MUMBAI, July 29 Indian sugar futures were flat
on Monday as sluggish demand in spot markets and higher
inventory offset hopes demand will pick up from mid-August due
to festivals.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,027 rupees
($51.32)per 100 kg at 0833 GMT.
* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,011
rupees to 3,038 rupees for the seventh straight session.
* "In spot markets retail demand is weak. We saw few exports
deals due to Ramadan, but now overseas demand has also come
down," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip
Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* "Carry-forward stocks are much higher than normal. So far,
the monsoon rainfall in cane growing areas has been good."
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong
demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian
sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks
closing soon.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning
of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.
* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year
beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year
earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of
around 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)