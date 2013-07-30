UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, July 30 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday on a slight improvement in spot demand, though higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year capped the upside.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.13 percent at 3,020 rupees ($50.87) per 100 kg at 1013 GMT.
* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 rupees to 3,038 rupees for the seventh straight session.
* "Sugar industry has been estimating carry forward stocks of around 8 million tonnes for the next year. In such a situation surplus production will make it difficult for sugar mills to bargain," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.
* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)