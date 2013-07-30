MUMBAI, July 30 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday on a slight improvement in spot demand, though higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year capped the upside.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.13 percent at 3,020 rupees ($50.87) per 100 kg at 1013 GMT.

* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 rupees to 3,038 rupees for the seventh straight session.

* "Sugar industry has been estimating carry forward stocks of around 8 million tonnes for the next year. In such a situation surplus production will make it difficult for sugar mills to bargain," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)