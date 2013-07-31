MUMBAI, July 31 Indian sugar futures edged higher, extending gains for a second day due to an improvement in spot demand, but forecast of surplus production and higher stocks kept a lid on gains.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.17 percent at 3,026 rupees ($50.15) per 100 kg at 0833 GMT. The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 to 3,050 rupees since July 20.

* "There won't be a sharp rise in prices due to surplus sugar," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline, adding that buying is advised at 3,020 rupees, for a 3,050 rupees target, with a stop loss of 2,991 for the day.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.

* Spot sugar fell 13.55 rupees to 3,040.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)