BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 Indian sugar futures edged higher, extending gains for a second day due to an improvement in spot demand, but forecast of surplus production and higher stocks kept a lid on gains.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.17 percent at 3,026 rupees ($50.15) per 100 kg at 0833 GMT. The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 to 3,050 rupees since July 20.
* "There won't be a sharp rise in prices due to surplus sugar," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline, adding that buying is advised at 3,020 rupees, for a 3,050 rupees target, with a stop loss of 2,991 for the day.
* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed.
* Spot sugar fell 13.55 rupees to 3,040.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------