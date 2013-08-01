MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years amid weak demand, though expectations of a rise in demand due to festivals limited the downside.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.30 percent at 3,016 rupees ($49.60) per 100 kg at 0856 GMT.

* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 rupees to 3,038 rupees for ten straight sessions.

* "Festival demand is expected to pick-up from mid-August. That should support spot prices," said an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Spot sugar was steady 3,042 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A weak rupee raises the margins of sugar exporters. The rupee eased on Thursday.

* India's is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)