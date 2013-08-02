MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian sugar futures were steady on Friday as good rainfall in cane growing areas and forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year offset expectations of a rise in demand due to festivals.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,017 rupees ($50.06)per 100 kg at 0955 GMT.

* The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,010 rupees to 3,038 rupees for eleven straight sessions.

* "The market is oversupplied. Mills are not ready to sell at lower level. They hope festivals will boost retail demand," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A weak rupee raises the margins of sugar exporters. The rupee fell on Friday.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 60.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)