MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian sugar futures were steady
at mid-session on Monday, after falling to their lowest in a
fortnight earlier in the day, as lower-level buying aided by
hopes of higher demand in the festive season offset a forecast
of surplus output for a fourth straight year.
* At 0906 GMT, the key August contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at
2,999 rupees ($49.24) per 100 kg, after falling to 2,990 rupees,
the lowest level since July 19.
* "Sugar has fallen a lot in last six months. Right now
sugar is trading near its production cost and it should induce
higher buying during the festival season," said Nalini Rao, an
analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* Spot sugar rose by 10 rupees to 3,049 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in
the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent
from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around
23 million tonnes.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, received more rainfall than normal since the beginning
of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed,
boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 60.9100 Indian rupees)
