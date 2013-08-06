MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Tuesday on surplus supplies, though an improvement in demand due to festivals and prospects of exports due a weak rupee limited the downside.

* At 0900 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.26 percent at 3,011 rupees ($48.88) per 100 kg.

* "Supply pressure is there, but going ahead prices should improve. In the spot market already we have seen an improvement in demand due to festivals," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "In the coming weeks we may see few exports deals happening. The depreciation in the rupee is bringing parity."

* The rupee lost as much as 1.5 percent to 61.80 per dollar on Tuesday, breaking a previous record low of 61.21 on July 8, on sustained worries about the country's record high current account deficit.

* Spot sugar rose 11 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign exports deals. ($1 = 61.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)