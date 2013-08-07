MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Wednesday as higher carry-forward stocks and the forecast of surplus production next season offset a likely rise in local and overseas demand in the coming weeks.

* At 0855 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,010 rupees ($48.98) per 100 kg.

* "Prices are depressed by higher supplies. The industry expects higher demand in the coming weeks due to festivals, but so far we haven't seen any significant rise in demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* A drop in the rupee to a record low may help traders sign new exports deals, dealers said.

* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign exports deals.

* Spot sugar dropped 15 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production. ($1 = 61.4475 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)