MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian sugar futures edged up on Thursday on expectations of higher demand in the festive season and prospects of exports, though higher carry-forward stocks and forecasts of surplus output for a fourth straight year weighed on sentiment.

* At 1037 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.10 percent at 3,013 Indian rupees ($49.23) per 100 kg.

* "The overall stocks are high in sugar and this is keeping prices under pressure but festival demand is seen supporting prices at lower levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Local demand is expected to improve ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan created opportunities for India to sign export deals.

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)