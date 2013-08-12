NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday as mills, saddled with huge inventories, tried to sell the surplus sweetener to cut down stocks ahead of the new season from September.

* Output in the next season is expected to be higher than the estimated annual domestic demand of 22-23 million tonnes, the fourth straight year of excess stocks.

* At 1006 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.13 percent at 3,013 rupees ($49.50) per 100 kg.

* "We are in the fag end of the season and mills continue to have massive stocks, to an extent we are staring at a carryover stocks of 7-8 million tonnes on Oct. 1," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar stocks were at 6.5 million tonnes on Oct. 1, 2012, when the current 2012/13 season began.

* Spot sugar edged down 40 rupees to 3,340 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production. ($1 = 60.86 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)