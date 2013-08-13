MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Tuesday on a slight improvement in spot demand and hopes that
retail demand will improve significantly in the upcoming festive
season.
* However, higher carryforward stocks and the forecast of
surplus production in the next season weighed on sentiment.
* At 0855 GMT, the key September contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.20 percent
at 3,014 rupees ($49.29) per 100 kg.
* "Prices have dropped sharply in the last few weeks
expecting higher supplies. In the coming days, the market will
focus on demand. Prices will recover following an improvement in
demand," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New
Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.
* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* A sharp drop in the rupee may help traders sign new export
deals, dealers said.
* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for
exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign
exports deals.
* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in
the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent
from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around
23 million tonnes.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 61.1450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)