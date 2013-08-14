MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Wednesday on ample supplies, though a slight improvement in retail demand and hopes that mills would sign exports deals taking advantage of a weak rupee limited the downside.

* At 0902 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 3,013 rupees ($49.07) per 100 kg.

* "Mills and exporters are discussing possible export deals. Prices in the world market have improved in the last few days and rupee is weak. This is an good opportunity for Indian mills to sign new exports deals," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* A weak rupee raises returns of sugar exporters. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.40 per dollar versus its close of 61.19/20 on Tuesday and near a record low of 61.80 hit earlier this month.

* New York raw sugar futures edged up for a fifth straight daily gain on Tuesday and hit a seven-week high, supported by cold temperatures in Brazil and Argentina.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign exports deals.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

($1 = 61.40 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)