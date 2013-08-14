MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian sugar futures edged lower
on Wednesday on ample supplies, though a slight improvement in
retail demand and hopes that mills would sign exports deals
taking advantage of a weak rupee limited the downside.
* At 0902 GMT, the key September contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17
percent at 3,013 rupees ($49.07) per 100 kg.
* "Mills and exporters are discussing possible export deals.
Prices in the world market have improved in the last few days
and rupee is weak. This is an good opportunity for Indian mills
to sign new exports deals," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* A weak rupee raises returns of sugar exporters. The
partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.40 per
dollar versus its close of 61.19/20 on Tuesday and near a record
low of 61.80 hit earlier this month.
* New York raw sugar futures edged up for a fifth straight
daily gain on Tuesday and hit a seven-week high, supported by
cold temperatures in Brazil and Argentina.
* Spot sugar was steady at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Last month, a lack of Pakistani sugar available for
exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign
exports deals.
* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in
the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent
from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around
23 million tonnes.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 61.40 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)