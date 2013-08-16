MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Friday on hopes of a revival in exports due to the weak rupee and a likely rise in retail demand in the festival season.

* At 0906 GMT, the key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 3,018 rupees ($48.83) per 100 kg.

* "Traders are negotiating possible export deals with South Asian buyers. The rupee has made exports possible," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters.

* The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Friday as central bank measures to tighten capital outflows and curb gold imports were seen as unlikely to prop up the currency.

* Spot sugar was down 3 rupees at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign export deals last month.

* Surplus supplies capped the upside, dealers said.

* India is likely to produce 23.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, but higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production. ($1 = 61.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)