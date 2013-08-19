MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday as hopes of a revival in exports due to a weak rupee, and a likely rise in retail demand during the festival season offset a forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year.

* At 0951 GMT, the key September contract was up 0.07 percent at 3,019 rupees ($48.23) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The market is oversupplied. Next year also production is expected to be higher than consumption," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* "Prices are likely to trade in a narrow range over the next few days unless we see a significant improvement in local or overseas demand due to the weak rupee."

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters.

* The rupee fell to a record low on Monday and looked poised for further losses, with a series of measures unveiled last week failing to stall its decline.

* Spot sugar was up 7 rupees at 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan allowed India to sign export deals last month.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in the marketing year beginning October 2013 may exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes as good monsoon rains help in increasing yields, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production. ($1 = 62.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)