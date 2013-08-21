MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Wednesday as expectations a weak rupee would revive exports offset ample supplies due to surplus production in three straight years.

* At 0831 GMT, the key September contract was down 0.03 percent at 3,020 rupees ($47.52) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Supplies are far more than demand. A significant improvement in demand is needed to shore up prices. Exports can provide that boost, but so far traders are struggling to strike deals," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The Indian rupee fell on Wednesday and was trading near a record low hit on Tuesday.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in the marketing year beginning October 2013, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes on the back of good monsoon rains, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)