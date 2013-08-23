NEW DELHI Aug 23 Indian sugar futures inched up on Friday after two days of flat trade as a weak rupee brightened the prospects for exports.

* At 0952 GMT, the key September contract was up 0.33 percent at 3,031 rupees ($46.82) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "We know that there is more than ample supplies when demand is weak, but with falling rupees exports now look viable," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A weak rupee increases the returns on sugar exports. On Thursday, the rupee fell through 65 to the dollar to a record low.

* Despite higher stocks, exports from India have been rather slow due to lower global prices. Capitalising on the Ramadan demand, traders in India last exported sugar in end-June and early July.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October 2013, on the back of good monsoon rains, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar was flat at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 64.7400 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)