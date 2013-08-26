MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday to their lowest level in two weeks after a forecast for surplus production for a fourth straight year, though hopes of an improvement in demand from local and overseas buyers limited the downside.

* At 0910 GMT, the key September contract was down 0.56 percent at 3,014 rupees ($47.09) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 3,006 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Aug. 10.

* "Supplies are abundant. Cane-growing states received good rainfall. It should help the next season crop," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Festive season demand and exports can help prices go higher, but so far we haven't seen any meaningful rise in the demand."

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar was up 7 rupees at 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The Indian rupee hit a record low last week. ($1 = 64.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)