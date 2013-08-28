MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian sugar futures edged up on
Wednesday after hitting a six-week low on bargain buying, driven
by hopes a record low rupee would revive exports.
* At 0855 GMT, the key September contract was up
0.17 percent at 3,012 rupees ($44.23) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had fallen to 3,001
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 19.
* "In the coming months we can see improvement in exports
demand. The weak rupee is making exports viable," said a
Mumbai-based dealer. "Even we will see higher domestic demand
due to festivals."
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee hit a record low on Wednesday.
* Spot sugar was down 1 rupee at 3,037 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 68.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)