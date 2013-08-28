MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian sugar futures edged up on Wednesday after hitting a six-week low on bargain buying, driven by hopes a record low rupee would revive exports.

* At 0855 GMT, the key September contract was up 0.17 percent at 3,012 rupees ($44.23) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had fallen to 3,001 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 19.

* "In the coming months we can see improvement in exports demand. The weak rupee is making exports viable," said a Mumbai-based dealer. "Even we will see higher domestic demand due to festivals."

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low on Wednesday.

* Spot sugar was down 1 rupee at 3,037 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production. ($1 = 68.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)