MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday as ample supplies offset hopes festivals would lift local retail demand and a weak rupee would boost overseas sales.

* At 0834 GMT, the key September contract was unchanged at 2,999 rupees ($44.90) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had fallen to 2,973 rupees on Aug. 28, the lowest level since July 19.

* "Surplus supplies are putting pressure on prices," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade. "Carry-forward stocks for the next season have been estimated at 8 million tonnes and production at 25 million tonnes. So in the medium term supplies surplus will weigh on prices."

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low on Wednesday.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,036 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production. ($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)