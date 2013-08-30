MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Friday as ample supplies offset hopes
festivals would lift local retail demand and a weak rupee would
boost overseas sales.
* At 0834 GMT, the key September contract was
unchanged at 2,999 rupees ($44.90) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had fallen to 2,973
rupees on Aug. 28, the lowest level since July 19.
* "Surplus supplies are putting pressure on prices," said an
analyst with SMC Comtrade. "Carry-forward stocks for the next
season have been estimated at 8 million tonnes and production at
25 million tonnes. So in the medium term supplies surplus will
weigh on prices."
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee hit a record low on Wednesday.
* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,036 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)