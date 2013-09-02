MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Monday on hopes festivals would lift local demand and a weak
rupee might boost overseas sales, though ample supplies capped
the upside.
* At 0841 GMT, the key October contract was up 0.17
percent at 3,028 rupees ($45.83) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Retail and wholesale demand is likely to improve in the
coming days due to the Ganesh festival," said a Mumbai-based
dealer.
"Mills can clinch exports deals if the rupee remains at the
current level," he said.
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee hit a record low last week.
* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting prospects of higher production.
($1 = 66.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)