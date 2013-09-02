MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Monday on hopes festivals would lift local demand and a weak rupee might boost overseas sales, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* At 0841 GMT, the key October contract was up 0.17 percent at 3,028 rupees ($45.83) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Retail and wholesale demand is likely to improve in the coming days due to the Ganesh festival," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"Mills can clinch exports deals if the rupee remains at the current level," he said.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low last week.

* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production. ($1 = 66.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)