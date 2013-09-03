MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Tuesday on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years, though expectations that festivals would lift local demand and a weak rupee might boost overseas sales, limited the downside.

* At 0958 GMT, the key October contract was down 0.26 percent at 3,024 rupees ($45.75) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The downside is limited in sugar. Demand should improve in coming weeks as there are few key festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee was trading near its record low hit last week.

* Spot sugar rose by 8 rupees to 3,042 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)