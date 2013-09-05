MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian sugar futures extended the previous session's losses on Thursday on a forecast of surplus production for a fourth-straight year in a row amid weak demand for exports.

* At 0937 GMT, the key October contract was down 0.20 percent at 3,010 rupees ($44.96) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Mills are holding lots of stocks from this year's bumper production. From next month, the new season will start and inventory will rise further," said an analyst at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Mills need substantial improvement in demand to cut inventory. Export demand can help them, but right now they are not getting exports orders."

* A weak rupee increases returns of sugar exporters. The rupee hit a record low last week.

* Demand is likely to rise in the spot markets in the coming weeks due to festivals like Ganesh Chathurthi, dealers said.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, higher than the local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producing states in India, have received more than normal rainfall since the start of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar rose by 9 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 66.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)