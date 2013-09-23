NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday due to expectations of higher output in the new season beginning October and substantially higher stocks with mills.

* At 1027 GMT, the key November contract was 0.3 percent lower at 2,944 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Next year's production will be the fourth straight year of surplus and as we know mills could export only a small quantity in the 2012/13 year, we have a big inventory," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* Spot sugar was 45 rupees lower at 3,245.00 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)