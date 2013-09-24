MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian sugar futures were near their lowest level in more than three months on Tuesday as higher carry forward stocks and forecasts of surplus production for the fourth straight year depressed sentiment.

* At 0955 GMT, the key November contract was 0.1 percent lower at 2,942 rupees ($47.08) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract hit a three-month low of 2,916 rupees last week.

* "Mills are desperate to trim their inventory as from next month the new production season will start. They are reducing prices in tenders, but still demand is very weak," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

* Spot sugar was 8 rupees lower at 2,983 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 62.4950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)