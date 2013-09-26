MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian sugar futures eased on
Thursday because of sluggish demand from bulk consumers, higher
carry-forward stocks and as the industry expects surplus
production for a fourth straight year starting from October.
* At 0916 GMT, the key November contract was down
0.17 percent at 2,934 rupees ($47.05) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Demand from bulk consumers is poor. Retail demand is also
subdued, but it can improve next month," said a Mumbai-based
dealer. Demand from bulk consumers like soft drink or ice-cream
makers could improve if temperatures rise, he added.
* Spot sugar was 9 rupees lower at 2,977 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in
the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as
heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading
industry body said.
* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8
million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.
* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of
sugar due to lower global prices.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply,
capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle
East and Africa.
($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)