MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday because of sluggish demand from bulk consumers, higher carry-forward stocks and as the industry expects surplus production for a fourth straight year starting from October.

* At 0916 GMT, the key November contract was down 0.17 percent at 2,934 rupees ($47.05) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand from bulk consumers is poor. Retail demand is also subdued, but it can improve next month," said a Mumbai-based dealer. Demand from bulk consumers like soft drink or ice-cream makers could improve if temperatures rise, he added.

* Spot sugar was 9 rupees lower at 2,977 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)