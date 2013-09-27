MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest level in more than 15 months, hammered by weak demand from local and overseas buyers amid excess supply.

* At 1053 GMT, the key November contract was down 0.62 percent at 2,908 rupees ($46.85) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,900 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2012.

* "Prices can fall further. Exports are not happening. Local demand is weak. Mills are struggling to sell this year's stocks and from next month the new crushing season will start," said a Kolhapur-based dealer.

* Spot sugar was 15 rupees lower at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)