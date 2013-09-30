MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Monday after hitting a 15-month low last week on hopes lower prices would spur demand during the festive season and lift exports.

* Sugar prices in India have been under pressure in the last few months due to surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* At 0910 GMT, the key November contract was up 0.21 percent at 2,897 rupees ($46.28) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees last week, the lowest level since June 2012.

* "Prices have corrected sharply due to the supplies pressure. In the next few weeks, demand is set to rise due to festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. It can lead to a rebound in prices," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Spot sugar was 4 rupees lower at 2,965 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 62.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)