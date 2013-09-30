MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Monday after hitting a 15-month low last week on hopes
lower prices would spur demand during the festive season and
lift exports.
* Sugar prices in India have been under pressure in the last
few months due to surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk
consumers.
* At 0910 GMT, the key November contract was up 0.21
percent at 2,897 rupees ($46.28) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887
rupees last week, the lowest level since June 2012.
* "Prices have corrected sharply due to the supplies
pressure. In the next few weeks, demand is set to rise due to
festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. It can lead to a rebound in
prices," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* Spot sugar was 4 rupees lower at 2,965 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the season starting October, up from 23.7 million tonnes, as
heavy monsoon rains have helped boost cane yields, a leading
industry body said.
* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump
to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.
* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of
sugar due to lower global prices.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply,
capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle
East and Africa.
($1 = 62.6 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)