MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday on expectations of an improvement in demand in local spot markets due to festivals and a sharp jump in overseas prices that could lift exports.

* Sugar prices in India have been under pressure in the last few months due to surplus supplies and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* New York raw sugar futures jumped on Monday, taking back the previous session's steep losses, on concerns that rain in top grower Brazil will delay harvest, while many focused on the October expiry later in the day with a large delivery expected.

* At 0900 GMT, the key November contract was up 0.24 percent at 2,898 rupees ($46.52) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees last week, the lowest level since June 2012.

* "Mills are not ready to cut prices further. They are expecting better response to tenders as peak festive season is approaching," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali in the next few weeks, when usually demand for the sweetener rises.

* Spot sugar was 11 rupees lower at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season started on Oct. 1, up from 23.7 million tonnes estimated earlier, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills managed export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

($1 = 62.3 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)