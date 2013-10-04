MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Friday as expectations that upcoming festivals would lift demand and a rise in overseas prices would help exports offset ample supplies.

* At 0747 GMT, the key November contract was up 0.14 percent at 2,897 rupees ($47.18) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest since June 2012.

* "At lower level, demand is likely to improve from the next week. Dussehra is approaching. Stockists would also start building inventories for Diwali," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.

* Spot sugar was 2 rupees higher at 2,954 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* U.S. raw sugar futures were trading near their 6-1/2-month highs.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

($1 = 61.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)