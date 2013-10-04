MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian sugar futures were treading
water on Friday as expectations that upcoming festivals would
lift demand and a rise in overseas prices would help exports
offset ample supplies.
* At 0747 GMT, the key November contract was up 0.14
percent at 2,897 rupees ($47.18) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887
rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest since June 2012.
* "At lower level, demand is likely to improve from the next
week. Dussehra is approaching. Stockists would also start
building inventories for Diwali," said a member of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in
the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of
November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.
* Spot sugar was 2 rupees higher at 2,954 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* U.S. raw sugar futures were trading near their
6-1/2-month highs.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the
estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading
industry body said.
* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are
estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million a year
earlier.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising
demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
($1 = 61.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)