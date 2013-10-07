MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday as demand remained muted in the spot market amid ample
supplies, though expectations that upcoming festivals would lift
demand limited the downside.
* At 0919 GMT, the key November contract was down
0.17 percent at 2,893 rupees ($46.90)per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract fell to 2,887
rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest in more than 15 months.
* "Retail and stockists' demand is still weak. Market is
oversupplied. Many mills in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are
floating tenders as they need money to make cane payments," said
a Kolhapur-based dealer.
* Spot sugar fell 18 rupees to 2,942 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in
the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of
November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the
estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading
industry body said.
* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are
estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising
demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
($1 = 61.6900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)