MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian sugar futures eased in thin
volume trade on Tuesday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers
amid buildup in inventory due to surplus production in three
straight years.
* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are
estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* The key November contract was down 0.14 percent at
2,891 rupees ($46.75) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0935 GMT. The contract fell to 2,887
rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest in more than 15 months.
* "Ample supplies have depressed prices. Unless we see a
meaningful demand from bulk consumers, prices will remain at
around current levels," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst
with brokerage Religare Commodities.
* Spot sugar eased 4 rupees to 2,933 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in
the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of
November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the
estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading
industry body said.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising
demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)