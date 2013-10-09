MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly 16 months on weak demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of surplus output for the fourth straight year.

* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The key November contract was down 0.28 percent at 2,884 rupees ($46.62) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0915 GMT. It fell to 2,883 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 18, 2012.

* "Mills are consistently floating tenders to bring down their inventory, but demand is weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"We have higher carry-forward stocks. Also, higher production has been forecast. In such a situation bulk consumers are not making big purchases. They are keeping inventory low."

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading industry body said.

* Spot sugar eased 9 rupees to 2,925 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.

* A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is set to help India boost exports of the raw variety of the sweetener and reduce the world No. 2 producer's bulging stocks.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)