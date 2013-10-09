MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly 16 months on weak
demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of
surplus output for the fourth straight year.
* India's carry-forward stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 are
estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* The key November contract was down 0.28 percent at
2,884 rupees ($46.62) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0915 GMT. It fell to 2,883 rupees
earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 18, 2012.
* "Mills are consistently floating tenders to bring down
their inventory, but demand is weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia,
secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"We have higher carry-forward stocks. Also, higher
production has been forecast. In such a situation bulk consumers
are not making big purchases. They are keeping inventory low."
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the
estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, a leading
industry body said.
* Spot sugar eased 9 rupees to 2,925 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festivals of Dussehra in
the third week of October and Diwali in the first week of
November, when demand for the sweetener usually rises.
* A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is
set to help India boost exports of the raw variety of the
sweetener and reduce the world No. 2 producer's bulging stocks.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
2013/14 to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising
demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)