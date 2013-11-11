NEW DELHI Nov 11 Indian sugar futures dropped
due to poor demand and ample stocks with mills, and many trade
and industry officials believe the contract could fall further.
* The key December contract was down 0.11 percent at
2,837 rupees per 100 kg at 1033 GMT on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* "There is hardly any demand, mills are swamped with sugar
and once the new cane-crushing season starts, prices will go
down further," Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* India started the new sugar-marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is
expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand
of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming
inventory and support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.
* Spot sugar was unchanged at 3,200.00 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills
may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay
crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)