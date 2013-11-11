NEW DELHI Nov 11 Indian sugar futures dropped due to poor demand and ample stocks with mills, and many trade and industry officials believe the contract could fall further.

* The key December contract was down 0.11 percent at 2,837 rupees per 100 kg at 1033 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "There is hardly any demand, mills are swamped with sugar and once the new cane-crushing season starts, prices will go down further," Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India started the new sugar-marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at 3,200.00 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)