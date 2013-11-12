MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Tuesday as they hovered near their lowest level in one-and-a-half years because ample supplies and a forecast for surplus production offset a delay in cane crushing in key states.

* The key December contract was up 0.11 percent at 2,840 rupees ($44.72) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0729 GMT. It fell to 2,830 rupees last week, its lowest since June 12, 2012.

* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states, but this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills couldn't agree over cane price.

* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.

* "Though crushing has been delayed, there is no shortage of supplies. The carry-forward stocks are enough to cover demand," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Demand has been slowing since Diwali. Bulk consumers are not active."

* India celebrated the Hindu festival of Diwali earlier this month, when demand for sugar usually rises.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar eased 6 rupees to 2,868 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

($1 = 63.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)