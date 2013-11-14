NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday to their lowest in about one-and-a-half years on surplus stocks at a time when demand for the sweetener is set to weaken due to the winter season.

* The key December contract was down 0.1 percent at 2,809 rupees ($44.25) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1054 GMT. It fell to 2,805 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since June 2012.

* "The sugar market is oversupplied due to surplus stocks which are keeping the sentiment weak," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* She said sugar prices could ease further in the coming weeks as demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers such as ice-cream and cold drink makers is expected to drop due to the winter.

* Spot sugar was down around 7 rupees at 2,872 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra, a dealer said.

* The delay in cane crushing is not enough to arrest falling prices due to ample carry-forward stocks, Bansod added.

* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states, but this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills couldn't agree over cane price.

* The dispute over cane prices between farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 63.485 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)