MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday on ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers, though a delay in the start of cane crushing in key producing states limited the downside.

* The key December contract was down 0.42 percent at 2,815 rupees ($45.04) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0905 GMT. It fell to 2,804 rupees last week, its lowest since June, 2012.

* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states, but this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills couldn't agree over cane price.

* "Demand is weak from bulk consumers. Supplies are ample despite the delay in the crushing," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"If crushing gets delayed for few more days, farmers may divert cane for jaggery production. That can trim overall sugar production."

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* The dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.

* Spot sugar edged up 9 rupees to 2,887 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* World sugar production may fall for a second consecutive season in 2014/15, potentially ending a series of global surpluses, the International Sugar Organization said on Thursday. ($1 = 62.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)