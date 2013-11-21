NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian sugar futures saw
range-bound trade on Thursday as the deadlock between farmers
and mills over cane price continued even as a leading cane
producing state announced its support price for the current
crushing season.
* Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday retained the support price at
last year's level of 280 rupees per 100 kg, through growers in
the northern state have been demanding a higher price to meet
rising production costs.
* Uttar Pradesh is the biggest cane producing province in
India, the world's leading sugar producer after Brazil.
* "Growers in Uttar Pradesh are now expected to bring their
cane to mills for crushing," said Indranil Mukherjee, an analyst
with Religare Commodities.
* At 1030 GMT, the key January contract was flat at
2,822 rupees ($45.12) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange. It opened at 2,833 rupees and moved in the
range of 2,821-2,834 rupees.
* Usually, the cane crushing season starts in the first week
of November in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top
two producing states. But this year it was delayed as farmers
and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.
* Traders said sugar futures are expected to be range-bound
until the end of this month as the government is still working
on the mechanism to resolve issues to arrest bearish sentiment
in the sugar sector arising out of surplus stocks.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Spot sugar was flat at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
($1 = 62.545 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)