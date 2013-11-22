MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday on bargain buying and a delay in cane crushing in key producing states, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key December contract was up 0.57 percent at 2,839 rupees ($45.13) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0901 GMT. It fell to 2,801 rupees earlier this week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* "There was a sentimental pull back due to the delay in cane crushing. Some people also covered their short positions," said Sudha Acharya, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Upside is limited. Higher supplies won't allow a sharp rise in prices."

* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states. But this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.

* Most sugar mills in India are likely to remain idle for at least the next two weeks - extending a delay in the start of crushing - after the government refused to be drawn into a price dispute.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Spot sugar was steady at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. ($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)