MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample
supplies, though a delay in cane crushing and expectations of an
increase in import duty limited the downside.
* The key December contract was down 0.80 percent at
2,844 rupees ($45.22) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0947 GMT. It fell to 2,801 rupees last
week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.
* "Bulk buyers are not active. Retail demand is also weak.
That's why despite the delay in cane crushing, prices are not
able to rise," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* "The industry is expecting the government will do
something to support sugar prices. It can do it by raising
import duty or by giving subsidy for sugar exports," Jain said.
* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of
November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two
producing states. But this year it has been delayed as farmers
and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.
* Most sugar mills in India are likely to remain idle for at
least the next two weeks - extending a delay in the start of
crushing - after the government refused to be drawn into a price
dispute.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 2,891 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
($1 = 62.8900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)