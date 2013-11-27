MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Wednesday on bargain buying driven by a delay in cane
crushing and hopes the government would take steps to arrest
falling prices.
* Ample supplies and tepid demand from bulk consumers
limited the upside.
* The key December contract was up 0.25 percent at
2,838 rupees ($45.44) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0939 GMT. It fell to 2,801 rupees last
week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.
* "Futures rose on lower-level buying. A sharp upside is
unlikely due to higher carry-forward stocks," said Subhranil
Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
"Traders are waiting for government measures to support
industry. Prices are unlikely to rise without government
support."
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* Spot sugar fell 12 rupees to 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of
November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two
producing states. But this year it has been delayed as farmers
and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.
* Most sugar mills in India are likely to remain idle until
the first week of December - extending a delay in the start of
crushing - after the government refused to be drawn into a price
dispute.
* New York raw sugar futures fell for the sixth straight
session, hitting an eight-week low on Tuesday, after Brazil's
latest harvest update showed that the top grower was on track to
reap a record cane crop.
($1 = 62.4610 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)