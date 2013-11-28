MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian sugar futures fell on
Thursday on ample supplies due to surplus production in three
straight years, though a delay in cane crushing and hopes the
government would take steps to arrest falling prices limited the
downside.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* The key December contract was down 0.49 percent at
2,830 rupees ($45.46) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0719 GMT. It fell to 2,801 rupees last
week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.
* "The general election is due next year. The government
will certainly take few steps to boost sugar prices. It can't
afford to ignore interests of sugarcane farmers," said a sugar
miller based Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
* Traders say the government can increase import duty or
provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.
* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 2,891 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* Sugarcane crushing normally starts in the first week of
November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two
producing states. But this year it has been delayed as farmers
and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.
* A standoff between mills and farmers over the cane price
in India will be resolved within a week to 10 days, the head of
the country's sugar industry body said on Wednesday.
($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)