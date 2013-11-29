NEW DELHI Nov 29 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday due to weak overseas and local demand, and on higher supplies from mills saddled with massive stocks of the sweetener.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key December contract was down 0.35 percent at 2,819 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1028 GMT.

* "Mills are trying to liquidate stocks when both export and domestic demand is poor," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.

* Spot sugar remained unchanged 3,200 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states. But this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills could not reach an agreement over the cane price.

* Sugar mills normally start crushing around Nov. 1 but most are still idle this year as farmers hold out for higher cane prices and millers say they cannot afford to pay as domestic sugar prices are so low. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)