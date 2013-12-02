MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday as most factories started the new crushing season with
ample carry forward stocks, though hopes the government would
take steps to arrest falling prices limited the downside.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* The key January contract was down 0.32 percent at
2,820 rupees ($45.13) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0942 GMT.
* Most sugar mills in India have started crushing after a
delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane
price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the
sweetener, a senior industry official said.
* "Supplies would rise further due to the start of the
crushing season," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
"Mills need to make payments after buying cane from farmers.
The only way they can do it is by aggressively selling sugar as
demand is weak due to the winter season."
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* Spot sugar nudged a rupee down to 2,877 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Food Minister K.V. Thomas last week said the government
would consider all possible measures to assist sugar mills.
* Traders say the government can increase import duty or
provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.
($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)