MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday as most factories started the new crushing season with ample carry forward stocks, though hopes the government would take steps to arrest falling prices limited the downside.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key January contract was down 0.32 percent at 2,820 rupees ($45.13) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0942 GMT.

* Most sugar mills in India have started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry official said.

* "Supplies would rise further due to the start of the crushing season," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"Mills need to make payments after buying cane from farmers. The only way they can do it is by aggressively selling sugar as demand is weak due to the winter season."

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Spot sugar nudged a rupee down to 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* Food Minister K.V. Thomas last week said the government would consider all possible measures to assist sugar mills.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices. ($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)