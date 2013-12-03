MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday near their lowest level in more than two years on weak demand and as ample carry forward stocks amid forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year dampened sentiment.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key January contract was down 0.21 percent at 2,802 rupees ($45.00) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0839 GMT. It fell to 2,794 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2011.

* "Bulk consumers have cut purchases as demand has gone down for their products. Supplies are ample and will rise further as mills in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have started operations," said a Mumbai based dealer.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Most sugar mills in India have started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry official said.

* Spot sugar nudged a rupee down to 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* "Traders are now waiting for the government measures to support sugar industry. The measures can provide support to prices," the dealer said.

* Food Minister K.V. Thomas last week said the government would consider all possible measures to assist sugar mills.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices. ($1 = 62.2600 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)