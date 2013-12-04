MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian sugar futures fell for a
third straight day on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than
two years as supplies were rising due to the ongoing cane
crushing amid weak demand from bulk consumers.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* At 1027 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.61
percent at 2,780 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since Nov.
8, 2011.
* "Demand has been weak. Supplies are rising from ongoing
crushing, though mills are struggling to sell last year's
stocks," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip
Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
"Prices will remain under pressure as exports are not viable
due to the drop in overseas prices."
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* Most sugar mills in India have started crushing after a
delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane
price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the
sweetener, a senior industry official said.
* Spot sugar nudged a rupee up to 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week the government
would consider all possible measures to assist sugar mills.
* Traders say the government can increase import duty or
provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.
($1 = 62.3575 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)