MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian sugar futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than two years as supplies were rising due to the ongoing cane crushing amid weak demand from bulk consumers.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* At 1027 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.61 percent at 2,780 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2011.

* "Demand has been weak. Supplies are rising from ongoing crushing, though mills are struggling to sell last year's stocks," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

"Prices will remain under pressure as exports are not viable due to the drop in overseas prices."

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Most sugar mills in India have started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry official said.

* Spot sugar nudged a rupee up to 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week the government would consider all possible measures to assist sugar mills.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices. ($1 = 62.3575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)