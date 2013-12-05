MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight day on Thursday due to sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample supplies as the country is set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth straight year.

* At 0943 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.14 percent at 2,779 rupees ($44.97) per 100 kg. It fell to 2,775 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* "Rising supplies are putting pressure on prices. Demand is weak and is likely to remain weak for the next three months due to the winter season," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* A committee headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar and comprising food, finance, oil and civil aviation ministers is expected to meet on Friday to decide on financial assistance for cash-strapped sugar mills.

* The sugar industry is closely watching the outcome of the meeting as it can decide the price trend in the short term, Jain said.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.

* Most sugar mills in India started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry official said.

* Spot sugar edged lower 4 rupees to 2,873 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. ($1 = 61.8 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)