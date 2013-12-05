MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian sugar futures fell for a
fourth straight day on Thursday due to sluggish demand from bulk
consumers and ample supplies as the country is set to produce
surplus sugar for the fourth straight year.
* At 0943 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.14
percent at 2,779 rupees ($44.97) per 100 kg. It fell to 2,775
rupees in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* "Rising supplies are putting pressure on prices. Demand is
weak and is likely to remain weak for the next three months due
to the winter season," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during winter.
* A committee headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar
and comprising food, finance, oil and civil aviation ministers
is expected to meet on Friday to decide on financial assistance
for cash-strapped sugar mills.
* The sugar industry is closely watching the outcome of the
meeting as it can decide the price trend in the short term, Jain
said.
* Traders say the government can increase import duty or
provide subsidy for exports to arrest falling sugar prices.
* Most sugar mills in India started crushing after a delay
of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price,
but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the
sweetener, a senior industry official said.
* Spot sugar edged lower 4 rupees to 2,873 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
($1 = 61.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)