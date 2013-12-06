MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian sugar futures snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday on lower-level buying, driven by hopes that the government would announce relief measures to support the cash-strapped sugar industry.

* A committee headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar and comprising food, finance, oil and civil aviation ministers is meeting on Friday to decide on financial assistance for cash-strapped sugar mills.

* Traders say the government can increase import duty or provide subsidy to exports to arrest falling sugar prices.

* At 0854 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 2,786 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.

* "The central government will certainly provide some financial assistance to the sugar industry. It can't afford losing the support of cane farmers," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during winter.

* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 2,866 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* Most sugar mills in India started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry official said.

* A pickup in Indian sugar exports will weigh on global prices after a standoff was resolved between mills and farmers over the cane price, and sales to Iran look increasingly likely. ($1 = 61.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)