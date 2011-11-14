(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Nov 14 India's overnight indexed swap rates ended up on Monday after headline inflation for October came in slightly higher than expected, which could make it difficult for the central bank to inject liquidity to ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.38 percent, up two basis points on the day, after trading in a 7.36-7.40 percent range.

The one-year OIS rate closed at 8.14 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.11 percent, after moving in a 8.11-8.15 percent band.

"Inflation was a little more than what we were expecting, so the swaps reacted a bit," a trader with a foreign bank said.

"However, the expectation remains that inflation will start easing by December, mostly due to base effect," he said.

India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October at 9.73 percent, worse than forecast and above the 9 percent mark for the eleventh straight month, complicating monetary policy for the Indian central bank.

Asian stocks rose on Monday and the euro edged up on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

Traders said the liquidity situation will also be eyed for direction.

Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI said on Friday the central bank will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only if the current large deficit persists over a longer time.

"The liquidity measures has to come, then only will the market will react further," a trader with a private bank said.

Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, lower than 1.27 trillion rupees on Friday.

The new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.96 percent, up two basis points from Friday's close.

Volumes in the OIS market were at 40.50 billion rupees, according to Clearing Corp of India data. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)